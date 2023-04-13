Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of ANF opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

