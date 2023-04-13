abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:AWP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.18.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
