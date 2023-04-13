abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AWP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.