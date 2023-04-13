Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Reduced by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.62. 2,128,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,805. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

