Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH) Stake Increased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF makes up 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned about 3.20% of Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RRH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.49. Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

The Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (RRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset ETF that aims to profit during periods of rising interest rates. RRH was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by Advocate.

