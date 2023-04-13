AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $285.30 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $286.79. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average is $265.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

