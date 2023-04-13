AE Wealth Management LLC Has $34.63 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

