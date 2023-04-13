AE Wealth Management LLC Has $36.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,478,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

