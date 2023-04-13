AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $83,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYG opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

