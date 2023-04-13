AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 99,509 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,509 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $62,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.