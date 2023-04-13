Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 26.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

