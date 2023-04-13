Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 26.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.