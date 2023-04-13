Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.
Aemetis Stock Performance
Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
