Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

About Aemetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 127,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

