Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Increased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

