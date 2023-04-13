AIA Group Ltd Has $3.40 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 353.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 193,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

