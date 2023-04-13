AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881,135. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

