Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,724.08 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $811,220.74 and $28,724.08 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00146032 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00070286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00037671 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00038998 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003279 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

