Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.14

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.14 and traded as low as C$18.93. Air Canada shares last traded at C$19.21, with a volume of 1,730,658 shares changing hands.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.57.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.3604268 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

