Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $11.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

