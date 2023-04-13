Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 616,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

