Alterity Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 104,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 240,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NWL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

