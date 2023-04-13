Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 472 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 10,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

