Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.05

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.05 and traded as high as C$22.54. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 51,572 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Altius Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.