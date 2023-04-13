Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.69

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 25638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

