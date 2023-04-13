American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.85.

American International Group stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

