Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMP traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $307.87. 93,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

