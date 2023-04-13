Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches Market Cap of $57.20 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00012362 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,259,210 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

