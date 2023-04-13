Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $102.77

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.77.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

