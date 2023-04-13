Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Universal Insurance (UVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) recently:

4/11/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/4/2023 – Universal Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/24/2023 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Universal Insurance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/20/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,765. The firm has a market cap of $569.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.49%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

