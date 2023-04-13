Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Universal Insurance (UVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) recently:
- 4/11/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/4/2023 – Universal Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/24/2023 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/16/2023 – Universal Insurance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/27/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 2/20/2023 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
UVE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,765. The firm has a market cap of $569.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.
Universal Insurance Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.49%.
Insider Activity at Universal Insurance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.