ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.06

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.06 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,059,354 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ANGLE from GBX 241 ($2.98) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of £44.95 million, a PE ratio of -253.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANGLE

ANGLE Company Profile

In other news, insider Ian F. Griffiths purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £10,875 ($13,467.49). Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.