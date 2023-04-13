Anyswap Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $11.26 or 0.00036531 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $209.84 million and approximately $37,355.53 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.54872903 USD and is up 14.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $148,362.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

