Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,605. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

