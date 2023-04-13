ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AETUF. Barclays started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 7,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

