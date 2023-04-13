Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. 553,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

