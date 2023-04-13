Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 7.4%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.23. 288,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,043,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

