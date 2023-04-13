Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW opened at $118.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

