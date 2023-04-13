Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Shares Up 112.9%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) shares shot up 112.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

