ASD Market Capitalization Tops $35.42 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.42 million and $4.03 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

