ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised ASR Nederland from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ASR Nederland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASR Nederland alerts:

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

ASRRF stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.