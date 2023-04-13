Astar (ASTR) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.89 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Astar has a market cap of $113.55 million and $14.89 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

