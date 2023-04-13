Astor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 259.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $35,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 1,098,578 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

