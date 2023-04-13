ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading 0.3% Higher

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.75. 4,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOJO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 1,369.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

