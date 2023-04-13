ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.17

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2319001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ATAC Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$34.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.49.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

