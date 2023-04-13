Atria Investments Inc Acquires 10,807 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.37. 190,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.64 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

