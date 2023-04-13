Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $38,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,060. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

