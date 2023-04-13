Atria Investments Inc Has $13.49 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 500,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.