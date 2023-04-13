Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

