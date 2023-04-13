Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.71. 42,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,017. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

