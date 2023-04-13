Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.82. The company had a trading volume of 246,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,108. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.98. The stock has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

