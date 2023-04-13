Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 13,385 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 1,454,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,654,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

