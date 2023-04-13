Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,187 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,652,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 579,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 209,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 203,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,700,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,453. The company has a market capitalization of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

