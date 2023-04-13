Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,770 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,475,000 after purchasing an additional 964,997 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 633,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 309,044 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,143. The stock has a market cap of $328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

